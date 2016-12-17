Govt to clamp down on perpetrators of crime

Nduduzo Tshuma in Masvingo

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the party and Government would clamp down on perpetrators of corruption regardless of their status in the revolutionary Zanu-PF party.

Giving a vote of thanks after President Mugabe’s keynote address at the official opening of the Zanu-PF 16th National People’s Conference in Masvingo, Cde Mnangagwa called on all members of the party to desist from engaging in corruption.

“Your Excellency, this afternoon, you have mentioned and you have encouraged us in this respect that there is need for zero tolerance to corruption. This is in line with the resolutions of the various party organs. We pledge to redress them head on, it is therefore integral that all members of the party irrespective of status desist from this retrogressive behaviour and lead by example,” he said.

“The party and Government will not hesitate to take necessary measures against perpetrators of this vice, corruption. We should remember that in Shona we say ‘mushonga unovava ndiwo unorapa/bitter medicine is the one that’s’ effective.”

VP Mnangagwa hailed President Mugabe’s calls for party leadership to desist from discussing party issues in the public domain.

“You have always exalted the party membership to desist from discussing party internal matters in the public domain and resolve contradictions and concerns within the framework of party organs and forums in accordance with the dictates of our party constitution,” said VP Mnangagwa.

He reiterated President Mugabe’s sentiments that everyone was equal in the party regardless of ethnic backgrounds.

“For the record, we have never been a desperate collection of tribes but we are sons and daughters of the soil, we are all equal before the dictates of the party constitution. It is therefore vital that we translate the party constitution, as you said, in the various languages hence reflecting our diverse and unitary state to facilitate understanding of rules, regulations and duties of members of the party,” he said.

“In the same vein we must reject the imperialist aggression which manifests itself in setting leaders against each other. Our party is from the people, for the people and must continue serving the people in the spirit of genuine solid leadership.”

Vp Mnangagwa also hailed calls by President Mugabe for unity within the party.

“If yesterday we were united by the state of our exploitation and united by our desire for liberation and independence, today we must march together to produce food, value addition and empower our people for the achievement of ZimAsset,” said VP Mnangagwa.

He said the unity in the party should not only be for mobilisation but for working together to achieve economic emancipation for the people.

Cde Mnangagwa called on the party to mobilise and maintain support towards the 2018 harmonised elections.

“You have told us this afternoon Your Excellency that united we shall succeed, divided we shall fall. We are grateful for your clarification with regards the interpretation of the indigenisation and economic empowerment law through the Presidential statement to clarify the Government position on indigenisation and economic empowerment policy,” said VP Mnangagwa.

He said he was hopeful that the clarification would boost investor confidence , reduce the cost of doing business and cumulatively make the country a more favourable investment destination.

VP Mnangagwa said the conference congratulated President Mugabe on his wisdom in guiding the party to select a carefully and well considered theme for the conference and the calls for peace and unity.

The conference is running under the theme, “Moving with Zim-Asset in Peace and Unity.”

The theme speaks to the centrality of peace, unity and honest work as the bedrock for the success of Zim-Asset.

VP Mnangagwa took the opportunity to remind delegates that inputs being given under Command Agriculture are under cost recovery and those who abuse them will be arrested.

He said the Government’s initiatives in agriculture has gone a long way in addressing the challenges faced by the people against the back drop of the El Nino induced drought and limited fiscal space.