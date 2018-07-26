Govt won’t tolerate voter intimidation: Minister

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Government will not tolerate voter intimidation ahead of Monday’s harmonised elections, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said police have been deployed across the country to ensure there is peace ahead of the polls.

Addressing huge crowds that witnessed the commissioning of Montgomery High School in Montgomery plots in Umguza and a piped water scheme in Ntabazinduna, Dr Mpofu said people should cast their votes without fear of being intimidated.

“Monday is the election day and I appeal to you to go and vote in peace. What we expect is that you go and vote for the party of your choice. I however urge you to vote for Zanu-PF which is committed to developing the country. Those who want to vote other parties, it’s okay because it’s your right as well. No one will intimidate you into voting for a particular party,” said Dr Mpofu.

He said he had instructed the police to arrest all trouble causers regardless of their political affiliation.

Dr Mpofu said violence threats by the MDC Alliance will be dealt with in terms of the law.

He said the MDC Alliance was running scared as the polls draw near hence the wild claims of vote rigging. “When you are in a competition and you hear someone making excuses before the race, then the contest is getting hot. They (MDC Alliance) criss-crossed the country campaigning while Zanu-PF maintained its calm. They were not complaining about the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission or any other problem so why now?” asked Dr Mpofu.

He said the opposition started complaining when it realised that the ruling party had a massive campaign message attracting a multitude of supporters.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa’s message has been very clear and is resonating with the aspirations of the people hence MDC Alliance is now panicking.

“President Mnangagwa is development- oriented. He has showed character in very difficult situations. We want people who will bring peace in the country. We want leaders who will unite our citizens. We don’t want leaders who will cause confusion and discrimination on ethnic grounds,” he said.

Dr Mpofu said Zanu-PF candidates have been equipped with resources and they should not abuse them as they conduct their campaigns.

He said National Assembly candidates were given cars so they had no excuse for failing to reach every corner of their constituencies.

“We gave our candidates all the required resources for campaigning and we expect them to be on the ground explaining the party programmes,” he said.

