Gqom Life Gardens to celebrate Bulawayo music

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOLLOWING the successful hosting and launch of the Gqom Life album through an All White Party last year at Nesbitt Castle, Blackdiamond have planned to continue with the success with the Gqom Life Gardens this year.

It will be a festival to celebrate music from Bulawayo and this follow up event promises to be bigger and better with a VIP All White Pool Party on March 3 at Queens Sports Club.

During the launch of their album last year in December, Blackdiamond who comprise Bulawayo’s Saidi “Pro Da god” Manjelo, Shane “Sugar Shane”

Manjelo and Everson “DJ Ery” Madumeja, dished out bottles of champagne to invited guests. To spice things up at the Gqom Life Gardens there will be hostesses from Private Lounge in the VIP area and bottles of champagne will be doled out to guests in the VIP area.

Gqom Life Gardens is set to be Bulawayo’s first festival of 2018 and Blackdiamond will be supported by acts such as “Tellaman” the South African hit maker behind the highly rated single Strike a Pose featuring Nasty C.

Also on the line up will be acts such as award winning DJ Skaiva, Asaph, James Eland, 2 Yung and LeeknoticWamambo with the likes of Bulawayo’s very best DJs Slamma, Nospa, Liz, Kananjo and Victor Bravo.

Sugar Shane said unlike the All White Pool Party last year where it was a strictly by invite event, this one people will have to pay while the VIP area will be for invited guests.

“We’ve hired the bar, pool area and the car park where we’ll put a stage and marquees. To enter will be $5 for general and, for the VIP area where guests will get free JC Leroux champagne for being there. In the VIP area we’ll have invited guests like last time while those who don’t have invitations will pay $20 for entry,” said Sugar Shane.

He added that they wanted to hold the Gqom Life Gardens to promote local talent.

“It’s important for us as Bulawayo artistes to come together and take ownership of our product. That’s why we decided to create a festival which celebrates music from Bulawayo and promotes local talent,” said Sugar Shane.

Part of the entertainment will include market stalls and a pop up Shisha lounge for those with exotic tastes.

Beyond the music the Gqom duo are also hoping to inspire future generations through using some of the proceeds from the event to train children from less privileged backgrounds how to code computers.

Sugar Shane said they were inspired by the great work being done by the people behind the Tech Village in Bulawayo.

“We felt the need to support their efforts. Coding is a necessary skill for tomorrow’s workforce!We just want to give kids in Bulawayo that first push into the industry.”