Granddad pays 30c to conceal rape

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 62-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man allegedly raped his seven-year-old granddaughter and gave her 30 cents to stop her from reporting the abuse.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the minor, raped his granddaughter on three separate occasions and gave her 10 cents on each occasion to buy jiggies.

The man appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to May 19.

Mr Mawere advised him to apply for bail at the High Court as he was facing a serious charge.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said the man raped his granddaughter in April after she had visited him over the school holidays.

“In April the juvenile went to visit her grandfather in Plumtree over the school holidays. On three separate dates he called his granddaughter to his bedroom while they were alone and raped her.

“On each occasion he gave the juvenile 10 cents to buy a packet of jiggies and also threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to anyone,” said Mr Mazorodze.

He said the matter came to light after the juvenile’s mother noticed that her daughter had bruises on her private parts. After being questioned, the juvenile revealed what her grandfather had done to her resulting in his immediate arrest.

In another incident, a 24-year-old Bulilima man allegedly raped his 58-year-old neighbour after he found her harvesting maize in her fields.

Washington Ncube who is from Mahanje Village in Masendu Ward appeared before the same magistrate facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to May 19.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Ncube raped the woman on May 3 at around 4PM.

“Ncube found the woman alone harvesting maize cobs from her fields and he approached her and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her. The woman refused and Ncube further threatened to assault her. He grabbed her, covered her mouth with his hand and dragged her into a bush.

“He raped her twice before fleeing from the scene. The woman proceeded to a nearby homestead where she sought help. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube’s arrest,” he said.

@DubeMatutu