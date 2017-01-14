Grandpa collapses while working in field, dies

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

AN 80-year-old man from Tsholotsho collapsed while working in his field and died on the way to the clinic, police have confirmed.

Muhumba Moses Ncube from Mhlaphala area was in the company of his grandchildren aged 32 and 40 years when he collapsed and later died while on the way to the clinic.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at about 8AM.

He said Ncube’s body had been taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post mortem.

“We received a sudden death report of an 80-year-old man who collapsed and died in Tsholotsho. He was ploughing with his grandchildren when he excused himself as he wanted to use the toilet at around 8AM,” said Asst Insp Nkala.

“On his way to the toilet which is within his homestead, he started complaining of severe chest pains. When he got to the toilet he collapsed.”

He said when his grandchildren noticed that he had fallen, they rushed to assist him.

“When they got to him, he was frothing and bleeding from the nose. The two decided to take him to the clinic. The man died on the way to the clinic,” said Asst Insp Nkala.