Grassroot Soccer Zim launches programmes in Mat North

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GRASSROOT Soccer Zimbabwe has launched its programmes in Matabeleland North’s Bubi district as part of efforts to educate the rural child using soccer to reach out to adolescents on various health issues.

Grassroot Soccer is an adolescent health organisation that leverages the power of soccer to educate, inspire, live healthier more productive lives and be agents for change in their communities.

According to Grassroots communications officer Nompumelelo Bhebhe, the programme will begin at Esiphekeni, Makhosini and Somvubu secondary schools.

“Our aim now is to target the remote areas in the country. We are going to firstly have programmes in Matabeleland North before we move to the southern parts of the region. We believe that those in rural areas also deserve to be part of this initiative,” said Bhebhe.

“We are going to be holding soccer tournaments in these remote areas to give children in such areas a chance to expose their talent. Most of the time talent in rural areas is ignored and children are not well educated about issues to do with life and HIV/Aids, so we hope to create a level ground between a rural and urban child.”

Graduates of such programmes have gone on to be prominent in the world of football. The likes of Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwashe Mahachi were groomed Grassroot Soccer and remain ambassadors of the programme. Senior women’s national team players Rejoice Kapfumvuti and Nobuhle Majika are also grassroot coaches.

