Great Limpopo Cultural Fair preps underway

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

PREPARATIONS for this year’s Great Limpopo Cultural Trade Fair in Chiredzi are at an advanced stage with the event set to take place at Boli Mhlanguleni Cultural Centre.

Event organisers, Centre for Cultural Development Initiatives (CCDI) operating as Gaza Trust, said the sixth edition will take place from September 27 to 30.

Cultural groups from three countries that share the Limpopo River as well as Swaziland will showcase at the fair, a platform to promote trade among VaTsonga cultural groups in the Southern African region.

Spokesperson Herbert Pikhela said the event had been shifted to September from July to pave way for elections slated for July 30.

He said a number of activities had been lined up for the three-day cultural extravaganza which will be graced by senior government officials and chiefs from the participating countries.

Pikhela said the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), which has also included the fair on its calendar, will lead some of the activities that are meant to promote community tourism among cultural groups.

“The fair will give attendees a rare opportunity of witnessing VaTsonga or Shangani culture. There will be craft and traditional foods on display.

Everything from accommodation to food will be cultural as we want our visitors to be exposed and appreciate the wealth of VaTsonga culture.”

“The fair is also meant to promote minority cultures and people are invited to come in their numbers to witness and appreciate how VaTsonga or Shangani people live.”