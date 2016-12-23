‘Guard jealously gains of Unity Accord’

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS must remain united and guard jealously the gains of the 1987 Unity Accord, a cabinet minister has said.

The Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said unity guarantees peace which is what the country needs if it is to focus on development. The country celebrated Unity Day yesterday.

“A united Zimbabwe is what we want. It’s unfortunate that there are some people who don’t appreciate the value of unity. The peace that Zimbabwe is enjoying today is as a result of unity hence the need to guard this unity jealously,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said Zimbabwe should learn from war torn countries where innocent lives are being lost daily. “People in these countries are suffering and some of them have never enjoyed peace. Many of the wars are a result of either political or religious differences,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said Zimbabweans should all strive to ensure there was no anarchy in the country.

Rtd Col Dube said despite political differences, all citizens were Zimbabweans first and foremost hence they must have a shared vision when it comes to national issues.

He said Zimbabweans do not want a repeat of the post independence disturbances which prompted the two revolutionary parties Zanu-PF and PF Zapu to sign the 1987 Unity Accord. “We know what happens when people are divided and start fighting each other,” he said.

The war veterans’ minister said the Unity Accord signed by President Mugabe and the late Father Zimbabwe, Vice President Joshua Nkomo should be respected.

“The slogan Mwanawevhu/Umntwana wenhlabathi means every Zimbabwean belongs to this country and we are one family. During the war of liberation we used to have differences as liberation movements but we always found each other,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said Unity Day, is therefore a national celebration of togetherness that has removed Zimbabwe from the retrogressive doldrums of tribal hatred to the progressive beacon of economic emancipation and development.