Guard shot in $175 robbery

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THREE armed robbers raided a social club in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb on Friday night, shot a security guard before ransacking the till, frisking patrons and getting away with $175 plus cellphones.

Patrons who said they were still in shock yesterday told The Chronicle the robbers hit Fast Cash Social Club as it was closing around midnight on Friday.

They said they were slow to obey a command to lie down and one of the robbers fired two shots onto the floor.

A patron who declined to be named said the security guard- identified as Mr Jessmine Chinganga screamed in pain and held his leg after the shots were fired, galvanising everyone into action.

“Those who were still standing, including two old men who were complaining of arthritis, dived to the ground,” said the patron.

Another reveller who only identified himself as Ncube said the security guard had ordered people out of the club when a man brandishing a pistol ordered them back in.

“We all stood up to leave the bar when we heard gunshots and suddenly a group of patrons ahead of me came running back into the bar,” he said.

“After shooting the security guard, they grabbed the till from the cashier MaNdebele (Ntombiyelanga) and took money and airtime recharge cards. We were told they got about $160 from the till,” said Ncube.

“They searched some patrons and took about $15 and some cellphones before disappearing. The security guard was still clutching his bleeding leg and rolling on the ground.”

When The Chronicle visited the social club yesterday a manager, who declined to give his name, said:

“Yes, we were robbed but it’s best you go to the police for more information because I wasn’t there when the robbery occurred.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment yesterday.

@winnie_masara.