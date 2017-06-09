Guard wails in court after sentencing for sex with minor

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

THERE was drama at Gweru Magistrate’s Court yesterday when a 32-year-old security guard wailed after he was sentenced to four years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old Grade Seven pupil.

Wilson Muzanenhamo of Mkoba 14 Suburb in Gweru appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He pleaded guilty.

The magistrate sentenced him to four years in prison but he will serve an effective three years after Mrs Msipa suspended a year on condition of good behaviour.

“I know I committed a terrible crime which is punishable but I plead with the court to be merciful with me. I have a family and I’m the breadwinner,” said the security guard.

The magistrate told him “to cool down.”

Mrs Msipa said the accused violated an innocent girl.

“The accused person had unprotected sexual intercourse with the girl knowing that she was a minor — a Grade Seven pupil — risking her contracting HIV and other sexual related diseases. It’s quite clear that the accused person was only using the complainant for sexual intercourse since he has a wife and children at home,” she said.

“The age difference between the accused person and the complainant shows that the accused person was taking advantage of the minor and it’s the court’s duty to protect young and vulnerable children.”

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo said sometime in May, Muzanenhamo proposed love to the complainant and she agreed.

“On May 25, the accused person then had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant once with her consent,” said Mr Marimo.

He said on June 2, Muzanenhamo also had unprotected sexual intercourse at the premises he was guarding.

The court heard that the complainant returned home late and her grandfather asked her where she had been.

“The complainant told her grandfather what had happened and he accompanied her to report the matter at the police station leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said Mr Marimo.

