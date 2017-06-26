Gun-toting Mdu out on bail

KWAITO legend Mdu Masilela faces a charge of attempted murder.

His wife said when she asked him who was on the phone . . . He pulled a gun on her!

That allegation is in a statement given by Sarah Masilela at the Sandton Police Station, north of Johannesburg.

She said the incident happened at their Sandton home a fortnight ago.

She told police Mdu answered his phone in the couple’s main bedroom, and then rushed outside to continue a conversation with the caller.

In her statement, which was seen by the SunTeam on Thursday, she said the artiste was enraged when she quizzed him about the call – and the caller.

Police spokesperson, Lungelo Dlamini, confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened. Dlamini said the suspect had appeared in Randburg Magistrates Court, and had been granted bail.

The People’s Paper called Mdu, but he refused to comment. The SunTeam failed to get hold of Sarah despite many efforts. — Daily Sun