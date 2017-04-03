Gunmen raid Byo pharmacy: Fourth armed robbery in one month

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

TWO armed robbers pounced on a Bulawayo pharmacy at the weekend and got away with over $600 after threatening to shoot employees.

The armed robbery occurred on Saturday at 7.50PM at Third Avenue Pharmacy situated along 3rd Avenue and Lobengula Street, 10 minutes before the pharmacy closed at 8PM.

The attackers are said to have threatened to shoot the pharmacy’s two employees before getting away with $640 in the fourth armed robbery in the city within a month.

A source said the two gunmen pointed a pistol at a male employee, Mr Bongani Mkandla, demanding cash.

“Bongani then called one Caroline Chikerema who was at the dispensary and informed her to hand over all the money to them and she complied,” said a source.

The Chronicle visited the pharmacy yesterday but it was closed.

The pharmacy’s owner, Mr Daniel Sibanda, said his employees complied with the armed robbers’ demands to avoid being attacked.

“The workers said the two walked in pretending to be looking for some drug. When they were still in the process of serving them, the two turned against them demanding cash. They even cocked the gun and pointed it at the employees,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said the employees feared for their lives and handed over all the money which was in the pharmacy.

He said the armed robbery occurred while there were no security personnel manning the premises.

Mr Sibanda said they are now in the process of installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) to enhance security in the shop.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigations were underway in connection with the armed robbery.

She said there was a need for companies to enhance their security through employing security guards and installing CCTVs.

“We can only emphasise the need for businesses to enhance their security while we increase our patrols. But the public should be cognisant that police cannot be everywhere at all time. We want to urge business to bank their money as well,” said Insp Simango.

— @nqotshili