Gushungo — the cultural icon!

Reverend Paul Damasane

Poem

From out there in the plains of kwaZvimba

Raised by those hands rugged through years of industry

Instructive, caring Mbuya Bona

Learning the ways of truth, honesty, astuteness and love

Family bonds to sustain and build

Christened Gabriel!

Bearer of glad tidings, mercy and blessing

Your deep and solid spirituality that early to espouse

Was it not those stories told by the fireside

Maputi achiputika

Asi hunhu huchiumbwa nehudzamu hwetsika

Pfungwa dzohudiki dzichidzorwa nenhoroondo dzinodakadza

Dzimwe dzichifadza nekusekesa

Madimikira nezvirungamutauro zvojekesa nyaya nehungwaru!

The wisdom of the ages so richly imbued in you

And your leadership ably extended to us

That love for Africa

Its people

Its languages

Its culture

Its philosophy

Fo sho we are as strong as we are proud of who we are

We build our future in strengthening our culture

That foundation, compact and resolute

Your Ubuntu to consolidate

What with the values of Pan-African solidarity you espoused

Our true Africanness to champion

The teacher, disciplinarian, father,

Unifier of family and nation

Shines in you as a sun

Warming us through cultural development

Relentless against the historical imperial onslaught on the fibre of society

You made culture central to our African rebirth

Upholding the free expression and articulation of cultural norms

You freed us from the scourge of Caucasian decadence

Veiled as globalisation

Threatening to corrode and relegate

Our very knowledge and practice

To pagan and superstitious innuendoes

You have made our very thought, world view and scientific disposition

Relevant and significant to our present sustainable development

Gushungo

Your hand has taught us to love and cherish the family

Fidelity, faithfulness and fruitfulness of our relationships

Embracing our differences with grace and tact

Accepting expressive diversity with tolerance and trust

Reclaiming our heritage

To build a hope for posterity

Usakhe ngokuxolisana lokuzwanana

Uthando lobuntu olumnene

Namuhla sihalalisa ngawe Gushungo

Wenze umAfrika wazithanda ngobuAfrika bakhe

Wawakhulisa amasiko

Namuhla

Toyamba

Tobulabula

Tochilebeleka

Tobowa

Namuhla sidla sigwabe ngawe ngeqhayiya elikhulu

Ngwenyama yatumbuluko

Amhlophe maphephethwa engaphandlwanga

Ntabakayikhonjwa

Oyikhombayo wosangana inhloko!

Makorokoto Gushungo

Nyanzvi munezvetsika nehunhu hwedu

Hekani vagary vomachira

Icho chakatimbombo chikatyokera

Hekani Gushungo

Ndimi munemutupo uripakati pemakumbo

Musati hutukwa mutupo ndewenyu

Happy Birthday

Robert Gabriel Mugabe

Epitome of an encultured education and learning

Eloquent as you articulate the Afrocentric narrative

Exquisite in your deportment

Be it formal or casual

The quintessence of gentility and class

Gushungo!

A proud black man of culture standing on his two feet

Supported by God and the spirits of just men made perfect

Amhlophe!

Amatjena!