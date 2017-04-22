Gwanda hold Caf licence training

Richard Muponde in Gwanda

ZIFA Central Region is hosting a Caf Class C Licence training in Gwanda, marking the first time since Independence that such a course is being held in Matabeleland South province.

The coach training session started on Thursday and ends on May 5. Matabeleland South technical development co-ordinator Cornwell Dube said about 30 people were taking part in the course.

“All along trainings were being held either in Harare or Bulawayo, but this time we decided to embark on the programme so that we develop sport in our province.

“The programme has the blessing of our Central Region technical development coordinator Benedict Moyo, who will second the trainers,” said Dube.

He said he was optimistic the programme would be a success.

The course is being held at St Christopher’s Primary School and participants have each paid $200, which includes accommodation and food.

Dube bemoaned the lack of junior and women’s leagues in the province, which he blamed on the shortage of qualified coaches.

“With this course we are aiming at reviving these leagues because we are going to churn out qualified coaches that can train our juniors and school teams in the province. We are very much happy to have this opportunity to develop sport in this part of the country,” said Dube.

He said notable former footballers that will grace the training include Chipo Tsodzo, Siza Khoza, Charles Maguraushe and Anele Nyathi from women’s football.

