Gwanda lecturer linked to cattle rustling on the run

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

JOSHUA Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College lecturer, Bernard Rangarirai Dube, is on the run after he was linked to the theft of four beasts from Nhwali in Gwanda South.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from a grazing area in Mlobeni village last Friday afternoon.

A lorry transporting the beasts was intercepted by police at a roadblock 20 kilometres out of Gwanda along the Bulawayo-Beithbridge Highway at around 6AM on Saturday.

Three suspects who were in the truck, including the driver, abandoned the vehicle and disappeared after they failed to produce clearance and movement certificates for the cattle.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday confirmed that they had intercepted the stolen beasts.

He said police were keen to interview Dube, who is popularly known as BR in Gwanda, in connection with the case.

“We have a keen interest in interviewing BR in connection with this case. We are looking for him. If he’s there somewhere and hearing us let him come to the police so that he clarifies some issues pertaining to these beasts. If there’s anyone who has information on his whereabouts tell him to come to the police. If he doesn’t come then it means he wants us to hunt for him,” said Insp Ndebele.

He said police were still trying to verify the ownership of the truck through the Central Vehicle Registry in Harare.

“We can’t say much about the issue as investigations are still ongoing. The cattle recovered are here at the police station including the truck. We have managed to identify the owners of the stolen cattle through their personalised brand marks at the Registry offices. We urge farmers to brand their livestock for easy identification,” Insp Ndebele said.

He urged members of the public to co-operate with the police if they are found transporting cattle during the night to curb cattle rustling.

“The police ban on movement of cattle during the night still stands in Gwanda and we won’t hesitate to impound such vehicles for verification,” Insp Ndebele said.

Gwanda police banned the transportation of cattle during the night after the district recorded an increase in cases of cattle rustling last year.

