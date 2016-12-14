Gwanda terror gang nabbed

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A GANG of nine gold panners which attacked people and patrons at night spots in Gwanda Town with machetes, knobkerries and knives has been arrested.

The arrest of the gang that moved around in an unregistered Toyota Granvia ended a month long reign of terror.

Four of the gang members, Lawrence Madlangove (26), Blessed Shoko (28), Brian Moyo (37) and Losford Dube (20) all of Spitzkop North pleaded not guilty to assault when they appeared before Gwanda resident magistrate, Ms Sheila Nazombe.

The quartet denied attacking anyone. They are expected to bring their defence witnesses today as the State closed its case yesterday.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze told the court that the quartet together with five others who are still at large started their reign of terror in September driving in the Toyota Granvia without registration numbers. He said the gang was armed with an assortment of weapons which included machetes, knobkerries, pick handles and okapi knives.

On September 23, the day they started terrorising residents, they allegedly stormed a barber shop belonging to Nkosilathi Matutu and started insulting people and police officers.

An elderly man, Mr Dingumuzi Muza, pleaded with them not to use vulgar language at a public place but they assaulted him heavily.

From there, the prosecutor alleged, they caused havoc at night spots dotted around Gwanda Town. “They started at Njula Night Club where they allegedly assaulted Mr Godfrey Ziyebanzwa accusing him of snatching their girlfriend,” said Mr Mafudze.

The gang also allegedly attacked patrons at Talk of Gwanda Nite Club popularly known as Limelight, with their assortment of weapons.

The gang extended their terror campaign to Spitzkop North Extension where they also attacked doormen and resident DJs at Injanji Water Front Night Club. Police launched a manhunt leading to the arrest of the four but five are still at large.

The injured were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where most of them were treated and discharged.

