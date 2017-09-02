Gweru comes alive as 120k Zanu-PF youths attend rally

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

THE usually quiet city of Gweru was yesterday a hive of activity as thousands of Zanu-PF youths thronged an open space adjacent to Mkoba Teachers’ College for the seventh Presidential Youth Interface rally addressed by President Mugabe.

A huge turnout of about 120 000 people confirmed the ruling party’s undisputed popularity in the Midlands Province and the country at large. The event, which was punctuated by captivating entertainment to capture the mood of the occasion, saw tens of thousands of youths in party regalia, turning the venue and streets of Gweru into a sea of green, white and gold.

The highly subscribed rally comes hard on the heels of bumper turnouts in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and South and Mashonaland West provinces.

The usually empty streets of the Midlands provincial capital were jammed with traffic which meandered for about 12km from the venue as the youths braved the scorching heat to listen to their leader and his wife, Dr Amai Mugabe.

From as far as Mataga in Mberengwa and Manoti in Gokwe — multitudes of youths made their way to Gweru to meet the President.

The atmosphere turned electric as soon as President Mugabe who was accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga arrived and went around the ground greeting the youths.

President Mugabe said such a gathering has shown the unity and love the people has for the party, adding that Midlands province has always been the bedrock of the party since the days of the late Vice President Muzenda.

“You have shown the whole country that there is no other party that you love and there is no other leadership you love. There is no other leader we want in Zanu-PF, our party is Zanu-PF and we are united. Way back we used to depend on Midlands province and it has grown. It was our stronghold in the party even from the time of Cde Muzenda and you have shown that today.

“It must be a lesson to other provinces. They must take a leaf from the Midlands. It must also be a lesson to our party leaders to work together like you have done as youths. You have outdone yourselves, you came first, eight firsts. Is there anyone who can beat that? I would like to see that. You must remain like that, don’t deviate,” said President Mugabe.

An ecstatic Midlands provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mupereri said they had delivered on their promise to bring more than 100 000 youths from the province for the rally.

He said the numbers also indicated that Midlands province was united and was fully behind the first family.

“Numbers don’t lie. Just look at this crowd before us. We have delivered on our promise,” he said.