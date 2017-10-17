Gweru Diocese Catholic bishop dies

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Bureau

GWERU Diocese Catholic Bishop, Right Reverend Xavier Jonisani Munyongani has died.

He was 67.

Rt Rev Munyongani died on Sunday at Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness.

Gweru Diocese Social Communications Coordinator, Father Kudakwashe Musvevereki confirmed Rt Rev Munyongani’s death which he described as untimely.

“As a diocese, we have learnt with deep sadness the untimely death of our Bishop, His Lordship Right Rev Xavier Munyongani.

“Funeral proceedings and burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” he said.

Born in January 1950, Rt Rev Munyongani was ordained into priesthood on August, 20 1977.

He rose through the ranks to become a senior lecturer Liturgy at Chishawasha Seminary, a college for aspiring priests.

Rt Rev Munyongani was later assigned to United Kingdom where he served as chaplin for Zimbabweans in the UK.

He was ordained Gweru Diocese Bishop in 2013 a position he held until his untimely death on Sunday.

He is likely to be buried at Driefontein Catholic Bishops Shrine on a date to be announced.

Gweru diocese covers Kwekwe, Gweru, Chirumhanzu, Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Mberengwa.