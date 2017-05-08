Gweru man (27) arrested for raping friend (16)

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru allegedly raped his 16-year-old friend at a secluded area near Antelope Park.

Wellington Makami who resides at Mkoba 16 in Gweru, appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 16.

Ms Taruvinga advised Makami to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Edward Gwainda told the court that on April 27 the complainant visited Makami and at around 6PM the complainant told him she wanted to go home.

“The accused person told the complainant that he was going to drive her home. When they were on their way home, Makami changed route and drove towards a business centre on the outskirts of Mkoba suburb popularly known as Matende.

He then parked his car in a bushy area close to Antelope Park,” said Mr Gwainda.

He said Makami then ordered the complainant to remove her pair of trousers and panties but she refused.

He allegedly slapped her once, throttled her before raping her once.

Mr Gwainda said the matter came to light when the complainant told her boyfriend who advised her to report the matter to the police.

The court heard that the complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for medical examination and a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.

