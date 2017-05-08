Gweru man (27) arrested for raping friend (16)

May 8, 2017 Local News

court-gavel 2

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter
A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru allegedly raped his 16-year-old friend at a secluded area near Antelope Park.

Wellington Makami who resides at Mkoba 16 in Gweru, appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 16.

Ms Taruvinga advised Makami to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Edward Gwainda told the court that on April 27 the complainant visited Makami  and at around 6PM the complainant told him she wanted to go home.

“The accused person told the complainant that he was going to drive her home. When they were on their way home, Makami changed route and drove towards a business centre on the outskirts of Mkoba suburb popularly known as Matende.

He then parked his car in a bushy area close to Antelope Park,” said Mr Gwainda.

He said Makami then ordered the complainant to remove her pair of trousers and panties but she refused.

He allegedly slapped her once, throttled her before raping her once.

Mr Gwainda said the matter came to light when the complainant told her boyfriend who advised her to report the matter to the police.

The court heard that the complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for medical examination and a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.

@wynnezane
  • God of War

    There is something odd about this story. A 16 year old girl with a 27 year old friend??

    • MakhosiXamu

      Your can make your funny deductions but the truth remains – rape was committed , period.

      • God of War

        In case you didn’t know; there is nothing called a false opinion.

        • N. Sithole

          Wasting your time. This is a clear story of a deal gone sour but it takes an analytic mind to see this. Leave Bro Joe alone. He won’t understand it.

    • makhosi

      If you promise to pay after the act and she says yes on that condition. If you then don’t deliver me thinks that’s rape. Coz without the promise it could have been a NO. If you get a YES through deceit how is that deferent from physical force. RAPE

  • wordfanece

  • Wellington

    Something amiss here, a Deal gone sour

  • Gxabhashe

    Sumthing not adding up here,6pm in my house ,i change the route you dont complain and you dont even report to the police but your boyfrend,payment issue here kuphela….

    • river

      she is a juvenile, still growing up who was taken advantage of. in such a case she also needs to be taken to a home to be taught manners since she is under the age of eighteen and there fore classified as a child

  • makhurane

    vele bungani bani btwn a 16 year old and 27 year old