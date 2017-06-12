Gweru seeks partners for water projects

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

THE Gweru City Council (GCC) is seeking investors to partner it in its project to upgrade its water reticulation system and install prepaid water meters to boost revenue collection.

The water reticulation system, according to the local authority, can no longer cope with the city’s increased population hence some suburbs only get water at night.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Charles Chikozho said the water being pumped per day was far less than the city’s demand hence the need to upgrade the whole system.

“We are making efforts to meet the deficit. We want to ensure that areas such as Mkoba 15, 19, Greenvale and Ridgemont get sufficient water supplies,” said Clr Chikozho.

He said the city was fast expanding but the water reticulation system had not been correspondingly upgraded.

“We are appealing for partners to assist in upgrading our water reticulation system so that we are able to pump enough water to meet demand,” said the mayor.

City Engineer Robson Manatsa said the city’s supply dams, Amapongwe and Gwenhoro are 99 percent full but some suburbs were not getting enough water due to the city’s limited pumping capacity.

The city in its bid to boost revenue collection intends to install prepaid water meters and is again seeking partners.

Clr Chikozho said the city was also planning to upgrade its sewer system.

He said the effluent which is being discharged into water bodies was not meeting the required standards.

@sharonchiware1