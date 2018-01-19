GZU sets up radio station

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

GREAT Zimbabwe University is working on setting up a radio station and its target is to go on air by August this year.

In an interview, GZU vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo said plans are at an advanced stage to set up the radio station for the university which will serve as the voice of the students and also used to market the institution.

“We are going to establish a radio station as a university, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. The radio station will usher in a new era in the history of GZU,” said Prof Zvobgo.

He said other universities all over the world have radio stations and GZU is taking the lead in Zimbabwe.

“As part of the international best practice, we are setting up a radio station which should start operating in August this year.

“The radio station will market out brand as the university of choice and it’ll provide our students with the capacity to communicate with the outside world about the programmes that we offer and opportunities the institution provides for the community and potential students at large.

“We’ve acquired state- of- the art equipment for the station with more equipment coming from our partners,” he said.

Prof Zvobgo said most universities in developed economies have their own radio stations and some even have television stations.

“Our students doing media and communication studies will benefit a great deal from the radio station which will provide hands-on skills training,” said Prof Zvobgo.

The university is also producing films with the latest production, Solo na Mutsai already receiving a huge following from local film lovers. The film has been premiered at many venues.—@ Walter Mswazie