Hairxamination hell, Long hair pupils barred from Maths exam, Headmistress cuts pupils’ hair

November 8, 2014 Top Stories

Mpumelelo Nyoni Chronicle Reporter
MORE than 20 Form Four pupils at Pumula High School in Bulawayo failed to write their Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 1 examination on Thursday morning after the school’s headmistress, Linda Ncube, allegedly kicked them out for having long hair.

Several pupils as well as parents told Chronicle yesterday that Ncube, armed with a pair of scissors forcibly cut some of the pupils’ hair.

Those who refused were sent away from the school premises 10 minutes before the examination, to have their hair cut.

The examination was scheduled to start at 8AM.

When a Chronicle news crew went to the school yesterday at around 9AM, several Form Four pupils confirmed the incident.

“It was during assembly time when Ncube ordered pupils to have their hair cut. She had a pair of scissors and even cut some of the pupils’ hair. However, some refused to have their hair cut and she sent them away,” said one of the pupils.

Another pupil added that most of the pupils went home but a group of about 18 pupils went to report the matter at Pumula Police Station.

Sensing that she was losing the plot, Ncube allegedly sent the school bus to look for the pupils.

“Police details came to the school and ordered her to allow the pupils to write their exams. She then ordered the driver to collect other pupils who had run away from school,” said the pupil.

A parent whose child was chased away, Reverend Murimi, told Chronicle that his daughter only managed to write her examination with only 45 minutes remaining from the stipulated one hour thirty minutes for the exercise after she was picked up by the bus driver on her way back home.

“I don’t understand why she had to wait until examination time to force the pupils to cut their hair. My daughter only wrote 45 minutes of a one and a half hour paper. I understand many other children wrote the exam with only 10 minutes remaining after reporting the issue to the police,” said Murimi.

Bulawayo Deputy Provincial Education director Richard Swene confirmed the incident.

He could, however, not immediately reveal the actual number of pupils who failed to write the exam.

“We’re aware of the incident. As I speak, a team of education officers headed by Nozipho Ngulube, district education officer for Khami district, are at Pumula High School and are already investigating the issue,” said Swene.

He said more details would be released when investigations are complete.

Last month, the Constitutional Court declared that it was unconstitutional to expel pupils from school for having long hair after Batanai Secondary School in Mashava expelled four girls for having long hair.
    Abuse of Power. Why did this Headmaster wait until exam day, to address the Hair Issue? I hope the Ministry of Education allows the children , who were affected by this “Hair Gate Debacle” to retake their exams. The Headmaster needs to go for anger management!! She should also be Disciplined for being so Power Drunk, that all reasoning went out of the window.!!!

      A sad incident. But which headmaster are you referring to sir? This story does not mention any headmaster.

        I meant Headmistress, misprint. I am not a Sir. Tsitsi is a Woman’s Name!!!!

          Gud morning!!There was a Highlanders striker called Tsitsi Tsodzo!!!

            Maybe the striker is female!

            He was a big bold headed bustling fellow with a horse's stamina. Not the Semenya type.

            Please don't get me started on Semenya the Media Destroyed that girl's life, and she was never the sane again. Very unfairly in my book, they have tried to do the same on SERENA claiming she was a man, coz they always want Skinny white girls to win, but SERENA is fortunate that she has her father Richard who doesn't take any BS from anybody. Why the SouthAfricans allowed Semenya to be Railroaded into taking a Gender test is beyond me. There have been big muscular white sports women before, and we have never heard any one being made to take a Test. Racism. Just can't stand it.I love SERENA she keeps beating them hahaha. The Haters Choke on her millions

            How abt Samukeliso Moyo? Some pple claim that when she was in primary school HE was a boy.

            I think it's a Lie .Jealous, envious and Childish People being Outrageous.She got all the African "Junk Trademark" in right places!!!

            This is a matter that the ministry of education should take seriously before it explodes. You will discover that there are many schools that practice this nonsensical restriction of long hair on the black girl child but ignore it when it concerns the girl child from other races. A case in point is Henry Law Primary School. The girl child must feel confident with her self in life and no longer look at herself as second to the white; Indian or coloured girl child who are allowed to keep long hair. Parents must say no to this dirty system practised by the School heads who lived under the Rhodesian rule; their minds are still colonised.

            I didn’t realise that this is now the norm in most schools. I grew up during the Smith Years, and we were allowed to Plait our Hair. Every Sunday we would be trying a new hair style and our Headmaster did.not send us back home. He liked us in School Uniform though. I just think some Headmasters are overzealous and they want to Flex their Muscle. Parents should really take a stand. I remember my Daughter bought her cousin a smart Phone, the Headmistress took it , saying phones were not allowed, which was a lie, she wanted to use the Phone herself!! The Cheek of the Woman. I went and demanded the Phone back and really Gave her a Piece of my mind. Parents needs to be assertive!!

            With their reputation of sharing girls, I do not think she would have left the dressing room in a good state.

            Morning, really when?? I actually don't remember him. I normally wouldn't even have said anything about it , I was just annoyed coz I thought Sithole was being Petty about the Headmaster thing, since my comments really were about a " she"!!!.Anyway you are up Early. R.O.R.O.S. ( Roll On, Roll Off And Snore) Hahaha .Get my Drift !!!

            Sorry someone just told me that the guy was called Chipo Tsodzo, still a girls name anyway!!

          Point taken Tsitsi.

      This idiot of a headmistress is crazy. Why does she behave like the children’s hair grew suddenly on that day hence it drove her mad. She is just plain cruel and does not deserve to deal with children. These girls probably had long hair right from the beginning of the term and she never took any action. Hair does not grow long over night. I think her boyfriend did not satisfy her on that particular day hence the cheek.

        Hahaha. Enough said Sekuru. I'm now signing off until Monday. My friends "Bollingers and Will Pharell" are asking me to Come Along if I Think HAPPINESS Is The TRUTH. Over And Out!!!!

        msathanyoko

    So the pupils decided to miss an exam rather than let the headmistress give them a free hair cut? Ignomarouses as Mbuya Bona would put it.

    But its unfair to bother a child who z leaving school in a weak,it does?nt mke sence