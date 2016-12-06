Harare City part ways with Chunga

Paul Mundandi, Harare Bureau

HARARE City have parted ways with Moses “Bambo” Chunga.

Chunga was appointed the Sunshine City Boys new coach after Taurai Mangwiro was fired in May on the basis of poor performance.

Mangwiro whose charges were tenth the log, had managed just nine points from a possible 27.

City finished the season in 9th position, it was a team that was hated by FC Platinum after it dashed their hopes of winning the crown when Pure Platinum Play was handed a 3-1 defeat at Rufaro

Club secretary Matthew Marara confirmed that Chunga was given a performance-based contract that will expire at the end of the season and was not going to be renewed.

“His contract is expiring on December 31 and we are not going to renew it and to us that is not firing. Mkhuphali Masuku is going to take over as the head coach on January 1,” Marara said.

Before Chunga, Mangwiro had been given a top-three finish as his target, but the executive axed the former Caps United coach after realising he would not be able to meet their target.

The well-sponsored side was also eliminated from the Caf Confederations Cup in the first round.

The greatest former midfielder had a frost relationship with some Harare City supporters and some executive members who wanted him out of the team despite transforming the team.

He also had a bust up with Raphael Manuvirie but they later patched up their differences.

Bambo could not be reached for comment yesterday as his phone went unanswered

Harare City managed 39 points from the 30 games they played. The team just managed 11 wins, six draws and lost 13 games, poor performance for a team that once challenged for honours.