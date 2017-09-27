Hardware shop ‘robs’ client in bad lay-bye deal

September 27, 2017 Local News

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter
A 63-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly robbed of $347 by workers at a store in Bulawayo.

Mr Japhet Ndlovu of Makokoba purchased 26 sheets of zinc, six air-vents and roofing timber on lay-bye last December from the shop located along Third Avenue and Fort Street.

A court heard that after completing payment the store did not deliver the building material to his homestead in Matopo as per agreement.

Family Favourite Store, represented by its employee Mr Justin Mupambwa, pleaded not guilty to theft of trust property before magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Ms Mushove remanded the matter to next Monday after Mr Mupambwa requested three days to go over the payment receipts made by Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu said he had gone to the retailer more than seven times to ask for the building material but each time he was told the owner of the shop was not around.

“The agreement was that the sheets of zinc and timber would be delivered as soon as I finished payment,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said: “On March 20, this year Ndlovu cleared his balance and went to the shop where he was informed that the material would not be released without the owner’s permission,” Mr Jaravaza said.

He said Mr Ndlovu frequented the shop and was given excuses, until the shop was closed before reopening on September 7.

Mr Ndlovu reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

@MondelaC
  • Legal Eagle

    This kind of thing happens frequently. I have known cases where the price changes or they sell your product to someone else and try to convince you to take what you had not asked for. You should always get a copy of your written lay-by agreement that states all terms and conditions, including any termination fees that may apply. If the agreement is there which ever Party wishes to terminate it will be liable to a termination fee. In this case if the customer did not break any terms of the agreement he can claim compensation for his money. What he definitely gets back is all his money he paid in.

    • MUTASAWAKAROKA

      I for one would press for Specific Perfomance because you may not get the same goods at the same price. Maybe he paid in US$ and now to be refunded ZimBond, it just doesn’t work. The painful part is you will see the shop finding it cheaper to hire a lawyer, pay the lawyer $1000+, lodge appeal after appeal instead of giving the poor man his $400 worth of goods.

      • makhosi

        Pity the story is shallow. We don’t know shop’s line of defense. Maybe they fancy their chances.