Hardware shop ‘robs’ client in bad lay-bye deal

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 63-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly robbed of $347 by workers at a store in Bulawayo.

Mr Japhet Ndlovu of Makokoba purchased 26 sheets of zinc, six air-vents and roofing timber on lay-bye last December from the shop located along Third Avenue and Fort Street.

A court heard that after completing payment the store did not deliver the building material to his homestead in Matopo as per agreement.

Family Favourite Store, represented by its employee Mr Justin Mupambwa, pleaded not guilty to theft of trust property before magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Ms Mushove remanded the matter to next Monday after Mr Mupambwa requested three days to go over the payment receipts made by Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu said he had gone to the retailer more than seven times to ask for the building material but each time he was told the owner of the shop was not around.

“The agreement was that the sheets of zinc and timber would be delivered as soon as I finished payment,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said: “On March 20, this year Ndlovu cleared his balance and went to the shop where he was informed that the material would not be released without the owner’s permission,” Mr Jaravaza said.

He said Mr Ndlovu frequented the shop and was given excuses, until the shop was closed before reopening on September 7.

Mr Ndlovu reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

@MondelaC