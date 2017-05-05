Hartsfield Tshisanyama closes doors

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR leisure spot Hartsfield Tshisanyama will hold its last show next week paving way for its month-long closure for renovations.

Over the past couple of weeks, Hartsfield Tshisanyama has been closed with some revellers left stranded as to where they would start off their night.

The joint will next week Friday shut down in style with a double header by hosting International Nurses’ Day celebrations and the Bulawayo Music Carnival. Hartsfield Tshisanyama will re-open at the end of June.

Nurses from all over the country will gather at the venue to celebrate their profession and at the end of the day Bulawayo musicians will entertain them.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said they wanted to renovate the joint so that patrons have a better experience at Tshisanyama.

“We are shutting down Hartsfield Tshisanyama so that we renovate the place. We want to make it friendlier and cleaner for our patrons who have supported us all these years. There shall be new things when we open and we shall open re-open with a bang,” said Mdlongwa.

He said they wanted to expose local artistes to a diverse crowd hence the holding of the bash on the same day as International Nurses’ Day.

“This year International Nurses’ Day is being held in Bulawayo and Tshisanyama is hosting it. We want local acts to be exposed to other audiences and also for those coming from outside Bulawayo to see what we have to offer. Last year it was successful and this year it looks like it’ll be bigger and better.

“Also the bash will officially mark the shutting down of Tshisanyama and we shall open in June,” said Mdlongwa.

The second edition of the Bulawayo Music Carnival will have performances from dance groups in the form of Iyasa and Simunye Simunye, singer/dancer Sandra Ndebele, Afro pop musicians Mzoe 7 and Hwabaraty, rumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo, hip hop group Kontrol Tribe, rappers Guluva 7, Cal Vin and ASAPH, house musicians TKP, Msiz Kay and Tiya. Entrance to the venue as from 3PM will be pegged at $3 and cooler boxes will be allowed upon payment of $5.

-@bonganinkunzi