Harvest House DVD recording lives up to billing

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was a night filled with dance, singing, praise and worship during the live DVD recording of Genesis Volume 1 by Harvest House International Church (HHIC) at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on Sunday.

The live DVD recording had the likes of South Africa’s Takie “Psalmist” Ndou, Takesure Ncube (pictured) and Amanda Grace as the attractions. Also joining them on stage in front of thousands were Wenyasha, Carlos Jiri, Sipho “Snowy” Ncube, Brian Bangura, Nompumelelo Bhebhe and Pride Panashe among many others.

The programme started in the morning as all the church’s hubs congregated at ZITF Hall 4 for a word from their leader Bishop Collin Nyathi.

HHIC showed how to put on a show as they had a huge stage with LED backdrops, a full band and a fashionably dressed choir that was backed by the ever green Outfit Band.

It was a mixture of praise and worship songs with each act that took to the stage giving a great account of themselves as they went through a whole list of songs composed by members of the church.

It had been a long time coming as the church had, over the years, been organising the Clash of Hub Choirs competition where they were nurturing talent.

For those who have watched a Joyous Celebration Live DVD recording, that was the same mood that engulfed the ZITF hall on Sunday night. Perhaps this may have been because Joyous’ founder member Lindelani Mkhize has been heavily involved with HHIC as he usually comes down to judge the Clash of Hub Choirs. His association with the church may also have given them some pointers as to how to go about a live DVD recording as they executed it well.

“The DVD launch was good. I enjoyed that they sang songs that they composed. I’m from another church and I’ve been following the Clash of Choirs for some years now and there were some that were recognisable.

“I wanted more worship songs though, but all in all, it was a great night,” said Patience Moyo.

HHIC public relations and marketing officer, Elder Pretty Kahlu said the live DVD will be released on August 17 during the church’s annual conference.

She said since this was Genesis Volume 1, they will hold another live DVD recording next year around about the same time.

HHIC has certainly nurtured a lot of talent as this is the church which moulded the now popular Takesure Ncube who has made a name for himself across the Limpopo. At Harvest House, Takesure was in charge of the Worship Addicts, a group that Amanda Grace is a product of.