Headmaster to do community service for embezzling funds

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A HEADMASTER at Mpanedziba Secondary School in Tsholotsho has been ordered to restitute and perform 315 hours of community service for embezzling more than $1 500 and R8 000 in school funds.

Nkumbulo Thintitha Mpofu (54), who has since lost his job, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube facing three counts of theft.

Mpofu of Nkulumane 12 suburb in Bulawayo was initially accused of stealing $10 698 and R8 328. However, the State withdrew one count involving the alleged theft of $109 and Mpofu was acquitted on another count involving nearly $9 000.

“You are sentenced to 24 months in prison but six months is suspended for five years on condition that you do not commit a similar crime. Another nine months is suspended on condition that you restitute complainant`s money before August this year. The remaining nine months is suspended on condition that you perform 315 hours of community service at Nkulumane ZRP,” said Ms Ncube.

She said on the count he had been acquitted, there was no evidence that Mpofu stole the money.

The magistrate said Mpofu told the court that he handed $8 907 to the school clerk Ms Sikhululekile Ndlovu who is on the run.

Mpofu through his lawyer Mr Abednico Ndebele pleaded for lenience.

“Your worship, the accused person is a first offender and is unemployed. He is residing at a family house. He is looking after his four minor children and he adopted another child. May the accused person be given an option to pay a fine,” said Mr Ndebele.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese said between January 2014 and December 2016, Mpofu received $55 718 from the school clerk to deposit into the school account.

He however converted some of the money to personal use, leading to his arrest.

