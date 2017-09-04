Health time bomb : Raw sewer flowing in the suburbs of Byo

Pictures by Fortunate Muzarabani

A HEALTH hazard is looming in some of Bulawayo’s high density suburbs with raw sewer flowing, in some cases even sipping into houses, with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) lagging in addressing this environmental time bomb.

BCC has on numerous occasions been accused of neglecting their duties of addressing sewer burst as this could result in the outbreak of water borne diseases inclusive of cholera.

Some of the bursts have gone for over three years without being addressed raising fears that the sewer could contaminate drinking water.

Clean water is increasingly becoming inaccessible in poor countries and the United Nations predicts that 2,7 billion people worldwide will face severe water shortages by 2025.

In Africa alone, 345 million people lack access to water while 3,4 million die from water-related diseases.

According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, every citizen has the right to access clean, safe and potable water.

Section 77 reads: “And the State must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within the limits of the resources available to it, to achieve the progressive realisation of this right”.