Heath Streak Academy disowns Mankunzini

Chronicle Reporter

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy chairman Elifasi Mashaba has disowned Dumisani Mankunzini, former Tuskers franchisee cricketer and the founder of the Dumisani Mankunzini Cricket Initiative announcing that the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy has never been involved or will have anything to do with Mankunzini who is being hunted by the police for his nefarious criminal activities.

“I have totally banned Mankunzini from entering the gates of the Academy and if found anywhere in the vicinity of the Academy, will report the matter to the police who will arrest him said Joseph Rego, the Academy’s CEO & Executive Director”.

The Academy has received a serious complaint from a parent Stella Nyirongo that Mankunzini invited her to the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy on November 19, 2015, when a tournament for schools was going on and misled her and made her believe that he was a part of the Academy being employed by Rego to organise a cricket tour to Botswana for children.

Nyirongo mentioned that many other parents have been conned by Mankunzini.

He allegedly collected a sum of $150 from Nyirongo promising to arrange a passport for her son when he reaches the age of 18.

He mentioned to the parent that documentation required to obtain the passport would be provided by the Academy and her son would be selected to play for the Academy Team which would be soon travelling to Botswana for a tournament.

Documentation from the Academy would make it easier for her son to obtain a passport to travel to Botswana as soon as he’s 18 years old.

Nyirongo tried contacting Mankunzini several times on his mobile phone and when she found him evasive finally decided to visit the Academy where she learnt he was not part of the academy.

She told the Academy that Mankunzini conned many parents whom she is aware of from Milton High and Baines Primary using the same modus operandi.

Rego has cautioned parents not to engage Mankunzini regarding issues to do with the academy.

He said parents should instead directly approach the Academy’s offices should they require any information relating to cricket or the Academy’s sporting activities.

“Our Academy supervisor in-charge Ntombi Dube will provide you with all the necessary assistance, guidance and information required,” said Rego.

He said parents should avoid falling victims to conmen.

“Mankunzini has tried to approach me on three occasions through our former Administrator Samu Nkiwane as he wanted to organise a coaching programme for children in association with the Academy. I was warned by Samu and my coaches at that time about Mankunzini’s character and was requested by my coaches to keep a distance from him,” said Rego.

Nyirongo in her letter addressed to Rego said she reported her case at Mzilikazi Police Station.