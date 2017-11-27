Heavy rains wash out Splash Festival

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Saturday heavy downpour forced organisers to cancel the Splash Festival which was supposed to be held at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in Bulawayo.

Dan Tshanda, Dalom Kids, Matshikos, Peacock and Mpho Majika were supposed to share the stage with Bulawayo’s finest such as man-of-the-moment Madlela Skhobokhobo, Clement Magwaza and Ashleigh.

Vusumuzi Siqalaba of X-MO Squad who were the organisers of the show, said they had no option but to cancel the festival following the heavy rains.

“Fans who bought tickets for the show will be refunded,” said Siqalaba.

A similar festival was held on Friday at Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge.

Fans started trickling in at around 9PM for the Bulawayo festival with DJs Mzoe and Wycliffe warming up the stage.

An hour later the heavens opened up and this time the heavy downpour was relentless forcing organisers to cancel the festival.