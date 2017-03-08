Herdboy kills boss’ mentally challenged daughter

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A HERDBOY from Nyamandlovu has been arrested for allegedly killing his employer’s mentally challenged daughter.

Perfect Fikile Moyo (21) allegedly assaulted his employer’s daughter, whose name or age was not disclosed in court, when he met her at her homestead’s gate at around 2AM last Friday.

The girl continuously bled from her nose, mouth and ears leading to her death. Moyo was not asked to plead to a murder charge when he appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

He was remanded in custody to March 20.

Prosecuting, Miss Leane Nkomo said Moyo met his employer’s daughter at her homestead’s gate at around 2AM last Friday and assaulted her using fists.

He also allegedly also kicked her all over the body.

“Accused was coming from Nyamandlovu Business Centre when he met the now deceased. He asked her where she was headed to at that time of the night. The now deceased said she wanted to collect her bag that she had left at another homestead,” Miss Nkomo said.

“Accused tried to take her back to her bedroom but she refused. He assaulted her all over the body until she bled from the mouth, nose and ears. Her younger brother found her dead in her room at 6AM.”

The prosecutor said there was overwhelming evidence against Moyo.

