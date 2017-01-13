Herdboy salary triggers maintenance row

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

AN ELDERLY woman from Nkayi in Matabeleland North has dragged her husband to the Maintenance Court seeking $160 in spousal maintenance after she discovered that she was being given less than what their herdboy earns.

Mrs Sithabile Moyo told magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya that her husband Kenneth Moyo of Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo was irresponsible.

She said he gives her $30 per month, yet their herdboy was paid $50.

“Your Worship, this man is cruel. He hardly gives me cash and l don’t have enough clothes. I am his wife but he prefers to give our worker more money than me,” she said.

“Moyo does not buy groceries for me and our last born child dropped out of school last year because I failed to raise his school fees. I don’t even have a cent in my purse because he does not want to give me the money.”

In response, Moyo said his wife was lying as he always buys groceries.

He said his wife wanted him to give her half of his $285 monthly salary.

“Your Worship, this woman is supposed to look for a job if she wants more than $30. Our herdboy is taking care of our cattle and he deserves $50 every month,” he said.

Moyo said he cannot afford to give his wife more than $30 because he has a lot of responsibilities including paying rentals, funeral policy, and paying their herdboy.

Mr Tashaya ordered Moyo to pay $100 as spousal maintenance per month.

“Your wife gets less money compared to your herdboy. This is funny and that is the reason why you are here in court.

“You are ordered to deposit $100 into her bank account every month,” said the magistrate.

