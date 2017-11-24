Hero’s welcome for Jah Prayzah

Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN, Jah Prayzah, who returned to the country yesterday afternoon from South Africa, received a hero’s welcome at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Harare city centre where he conducted a road show upon arrival.

The artiste, who many were impatiently waiting for in order to celebrate the country’s newly found independence since former President Mugabe stepped down, was overwhelmed with the reception as people screamed in excitement upon seeing him. They waved the country’s flags and joined his entourage for the road show. In the CBD, his camp had a torrid time controlling people who wanted to have a closer glimpse of the artiste. Those outside Harare were also given an opportunity to witness the welcoming through a live stream of the artiste’s arrival on his Facebook fan page.

The moment people had waited for – to watch the artiste sing Kutonga Kwaro – had finally come and the artiste did not disappoint as he continuously played the track and sang along while in a Droptop car he was chauffeur driven in. Kutonga Kwaro, off his latest album, has become a national anthem as it was used to unite people during the period they marched to topple the former President. It is also being used as the new President – Emmerson Mnangagwa’s celebration song.

Jah Prayzah on his part was visibly excited as he likely did not expect to get such a response especially considering that when he left the county for Australia last week, he was not playing popular among followers who were disappointed by his pompous behaviour.

He thanked all those who went to the airport in their numbers to welcome him as well as those who took time to join the road show carrying his posters.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Head of State following the resignation of Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium today with Jah Prayzah among artistes expected to provide entertainment.