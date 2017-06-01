Hevoi FM, 98.4FM go live

Showbiz Reporter

MASVINGO and Gweru’s first commercial radio stations, Hevoi FM and 98.4 FM, will start broadcasting live today following completion of work at studios at the respective stations.

Multimedia company, AB Communications, the parent of the two stations, said they were excited to finally be going live at 6AM today.

AB Communications chief operations officer Gilbert Muponda said the development opens a new chapter for the growing multimedia company, which owns ZiFM Stereo, an urban radio station which broadcasts from Harare.

Muponda said the two stations had been playing pre-recorded music and news bulletins for the past few months as the company waited patiently for studio equipment to arrive from Europe and be installed.

“We’ve been testing our signal for the past few months and with the arrival of our state-of-the-art equipment which has now been installed, it’s now all systems go,” an excited Muponda said.

“Because of the current liquidity challenges in our economy, we faced delays in accessing money to pay suppliers in Europe and other parts of the world, but we’re happy that all is now in place.”

He said on air presenters who were recruited at the respective stations had been undergoing training and were now ready to roll.

“I want to assure our valued listeners, advertisers and all stakeholders that Hevoi FM and 98.4 FM will deliver the highest quality of broadcasting,” Muponda said.

He added that the two radio stations would provide well-researched news and current affairs programmes that will change the landscape of both Masvingo and Gweru.

“ZiFM Stereo has been consistently and constantly rated as a credible and reliable source of news and information for Zimbabweans both at home and in the Diaspora, something we want to cascade to Hevoi FM and 98.4 FM.”

AB Communications also owns Mighty Movies, TruckAds, Oskid Productions and Six Finger Records. Other than that, the multi-media house recently launched a news website www.zifmnews.co.zw which is fast gaining traction with readers.