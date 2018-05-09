Hifa 2018 ends on a Waka Waka note

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

THE 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) that took off to a slow start last Tuesday with fewer attendances at music shows ended on a high note on Sunday with a scintillating performance by South Africa’s top band Freshlyground with thousands of festival goers in attendance.

It was a Waka Waka closing amid a flurry of fireworks. Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), a song performed by world renowned Shakira featuring Zolani Mahola of Freshlyground was a hit at the festival that was themed “We Count”.

Waka Waka was a befitting song to what was already a thrilling six-day festival marked by intermittent rains and exuberant talent from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Freshlyground, speaking through Zolani who came with a message of hope and a better Zimbabwe, said: “We’re excited to have performed in Zimbabwe. What a pleasure it was to be home.”

Like never before, Hifa 2018 had mostly South African based artistes. From Beatenburg, to Lira and Freshlyground, this year’s edition was a lot better than last year as more people attended.

Lira who performed last Thursday owned the night. And what a great time she and the whole band had. The “Pakade” singer also worked the dance floor with reckless abandon much to the delight of the crowd.

One thing about Lira is that she is not a diva and is that singer who easily connects with fans like your girl from next door.

Her show stopping act will forever remain etched in the minds of those who attended her gig on the Hifa ZOL Main Stage where she had been scheduled to perform for one hour 10 minutes, but she gave music lovers more than they had bargained for including a tribute to Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

On the local front, Winky D put up a spectacular performance on Friday at a sold out concert, proving to all and sundry that he has arrived at superstardom.

Many were left convinced that Winky D has arrived after he single handedly moved a diverse audience which does not normally attend his routine shows.

Energy was high on and off the stage as festival goers rocked to every track he performed.

He also made sure that his playlist resonated well with the audience as he went down memory lane during his formative years up to where he is right now.

Theatre productions at the festival, as usual performed well as they commanded full houses. Like with previous editions, Hifa 2018 had great programming in theatre thanks to the consultant Elton Mjanana.

Plays The Key, Bessie and Trio Mapivi were well attended.