High level team to court investors. . . 300 delegates warm up for Zim-SA investment indaba

Business Editor

ABOUT 300 delegates are expected to attend the high ranking Zimbabwe/South Africa Investment Conference that begins in Sandton tomorrow.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa would lead the Zimbabwean delegation composed of ministers; Patrick Chinamasa (Finance), Walter Chidhakwa (Mines), Dr Obert Mpofu (Macro-economic Planning), Dr Mike Bimha (Industry and Commerce), Sithembiso Nyoni (Small to Medium Enterprises) and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya.

The delegation would use the two-day event to showcase Zimbabwe’s investment opportunities anchored on the “ease of doing business”. VP Mnangagwa is expected to deliver the keynote address.

The team will share the stage with their South African counterparts led by Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers; Dr Rob Davies (Industry and Trade), Lindiwe Zulu (SMEs business Development) and Professor Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize (Home Affairs).

The president of the Zimbabwe/South Africa Forum, which is organising the event, Mr Anele Ndlovu, said the Zimbabwean delegation has confirmed attendance, adding the event has already been oversubscribed.

“Preparations are now at final stages, the delegates have started arriving. We were expecting 250 but we are overbooked, we may get 350 or more,” he told Business Chronicle yesterday.

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy cordial relations dating back to pre-independence era. The two states have close business and trade links with South Africa being the major export destination for Zimbabwean products and source of imports while dozens of her companies have subsidiaries in the country.

Surveys have shown that a larger proportion of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora are based in South Africa whose citizens have blood ties with some Zimbabwean nationals.

Despite the challenges facing the economy in recent years the country is geared for robust gains riding on increased agriculture and mining growth and investment impetus derived from the on-going ease of doing business reforms. International organisations such as the World Bank and IMF have also predicted positive growth for Zimbabwe and commended the policy reviews including re-engagement with the international community after years of illegal sanctions by the West.

It is against this background that the Zim-SA investment conference seeks to amplify the fact that Zimbabwe is now open for business and also provide information on the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is generally a victim of misperceptions out there. The conference will provide a platform where potential investors can hear directly from the proverbial horse’s mouth about what it means to invest in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Key stakeholders have been invited to come and directly address the concerns of potential investors.”

He said the Zimbabwean delegation, lead by VP Mnangagwa, who is the head of the economic cluster in Cabinet, comprising key ministries and the country’s central bank, will make presentations on issues concerning investing in Zimbabwe.

“This is an opportunity, therefore, for the investment community, diaspora community, and those whose companies wishing to expand into Zimbabwe to come and ask questions related to their concerns and areas where they do not have clarity,” said Mr Ndlovu.