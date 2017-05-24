High prices, police conduct repel tourists: Zimstat

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

HIGH prices of goods and services and harassment by the police and immigration officials are the major factors that repel the coming of tourists in the country, a Zimstat survey has revealed.

According to a Zimbabwe Visitor Exit Survey (VES) Report for the year 2015/2016 that was presented in Bulawayo yesterday, police conduct and high prices top the reasons for tourists’ negative perception about the country.

High prices contribute 63.2 percent of the negative perception about Zimbabwe while police harassment contributes 43.2 percent.

“There is need to address the issue of high pricing in the destination since it has made Zimbabwe uncompetitive in the region. Reasons for negative perceptions are harassment by police, immigration and customs,” reads part of the survey recommendations.

“In order to retain the reputation of Zimbabwe being hospitable nation there is a need to ensure continuous training of frontline personnel who interact with visitors creating the first and last impressions on the destination such as, immigration, customs and police.”

The survey also recommends development of e-payment portals in order to promote the use of plastic money in line with international global standards so as to enhance efficiency of services.

However, a majority of visitors retained a positive impression about Zimbabwe when they leave the country.

“About 74 percent of visitors had a positive perception about Zimbabwe before their visit while 25.2 percent either indifferent or negative. After the visit the proportion of the indifferent or negative had reduced to 13.6 percent indicating that this visit had positive impact on their perception.

“About 70 percent of visitors who came in with a positive perception departed the country with the same perception. However, 3.4 percent of visitors came into the country with positive perception and went away with an indifferent or negative perception. On a positive note, 15 percent of visitors came with an indifferent or negative perception and left the country with a positive perception,” reads part of the survey.

Speaking during the launch of the survey results in Bulawayo, a senior official in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Douglas Runyowa, said the Government was working on ironing out negative issues so as to improve the sector performance.

A Zimbabwe Tourism Authority official, Mrs Sophie Zirebwa, also complained about the mushrooming of unregistered lodges that offer low rates and do not contribute revenue towards the fiscus.

Meanwhile, VES indicated that in order to increase tourism revenue the country needs to attract high spending markets such as Oceania, America and Europe.

