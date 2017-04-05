High school girls stampede for Cal_Vin

Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO rapper Cal_Vin had to be whisked away by teachers at St Columbus High School in Bulawayo on Wednesday after pupils at the institution jostled to take selfies and get autographs.

Cal_Vin was at the school to present a prize for one their former pupils, Andile Dube, who had won the 2016 DStv Eutelsat Star Zimbabwe award in the essay category.

All hell broke loose when the acting headmistress announced that students could take selfies with Cal_Vin just after the ceremony. And when the ceremony ended, everyone ran to “That Luveve Boy.”

He started off taking selfies using his smartphone and thereafter, pens, notebooks and hymn books were out as they asked Cal_Vin to sign autographs.

At first it was orderly, but everything went up in smoke the moment other pupils realised Cal_Vin was forthcoming and very patient with them. He soon tired as the pressure was too much and after realising Cal_Vin was having a torrid time controlling the students, a teacher at the institution came to his rescue and dragged him away.

The pupils let out screams of disgruntlement. Most who ambushed Cal_Vin were largely junior female students. The seniors took a laid back approach and waited for him to be free before approaching him for selfies.

After covering quite a lot of ground, Cal_Vin was whisked away from the school in an unidentified car. One of the pupils who declined to be named said:

“I’m so excited at seeing Cal_Vin. I want to take a picture with him and when he loads them on his Facebook fan page, I’ll download them,” she said.

Another pupil said she was blown away when she saw Cal_Vin stepping into their school. “I was surprised when I saw a ginger-headed person in front of us. We could only scream for him as we like him and follow his music. He’s somewhat an inspiration to us and it was great to have home in front of us,” she said.

One of the teachers said they were glad to have Cal_Vin at their school as there was actually a group that was talented in rap music and needed to be nurtured.

Cal_Vin said the love from the students was humbling as it showed that he was doing something right.

“It’s humbling because the moment I stepped into the school’s church where the ceremony was, the kids screamed. I was in awe. Even when I was outside, they swarmed me and I felt blessed.

“This is a validation for me because it shows that I’m on the right path. I’m having a positive impact on people, Cal_Vin” said.