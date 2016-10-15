HIGHLANDERS APPEAL FORWARDED TO ZIFA

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TITLE chasing Highlanders yesterday submitted their appeal against the Premier Soccer League’s decision condemning the Bulawayo giants to play in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd trouble that marred their home game against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in August.

In a verdict released on Thursday, the PSL’s disciplinary committee ordered Highlanders to play their next game, which happens to be tomorrow’s derby against Bulawayo City, in an empty stadium.

Bosso reacted with an appeal directed to Zifa and sent through the PSL.

Highlanders are merely riding on the precedence set by Dynamos who were ordered to play against Ngezi Platinum Stars in an empty stadium for acts of hooliganism in the aftermath of their home loss to FC Platinum in May. DeMbare appealed that verdict and the matter is yet to be heard by Zifa.

Kennedy Ndebele, the PSL chief executive officer, confirmed receipt of Highlanders’ appeal and said they were consulting on the way forward.

“We received Highlanders’ appeal which we’ve since forwarded to Zifa. We’re still consulting on the way forward and the outcome will be known today,” said Ndebele.

It is likely that Highlanders’ matter will be held at a later date since Zifa do not have an Appeals Committee.

According to information on Zifa’s website, the national mother body’s president Phillip Chiyangwa only appointed the chairman of the Appeals Committee Justice Tawanda Chitapi and they are yet to announce other members of that judicial board.

It is highly likely that Zifa will put Highlanders’ appeal on their roll and it will be heard after the Dynamos plea.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede said they have strong grounds to appeal.

Among things that Highlanders might have appealed against is the issue of double punishment, that is playing in an empty stadium and paying a fine.

The PSL’s disciplinary committee slapped Bosso with a $3 500, of which $1 500 was suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence. Highlanders have to pay $2 000 as well as the costs of the hearing by November 30.

The prosecutor submitted that Highlanders contravened the PSL’s rules and regulations, and the club’s arguments were mitigatory.

The disciplinary committee condemned acts of violence and ruled as follows: “…. Highlanders is ordered to pay a fine of $3 500; $1 500 is suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence. The effective fine of $2 000 together with the costs of the hearing to be paid by 30 November 2016. Highlanders to further play their next PSL officially sanctioned home ground game in an empty stadium.”

Following the Dynamos precedence, in which the Harare giants went on to play their match against Ngezi Platinum with their supporters paying to watch the game, Gumede called on the club’s followers to come in their numbers for tomorrow’s encounter.

“We’ve appealed against the decision passed. We believe that since we’ve submitted our appeal it’s back to the status quo. We’re preparing for Sunday’s game and we call upon our supporters to come in their numbers and rally behind the boys,” said Gumede.

Fixtures

Today: Mutare City Rovers v Border Strikers (Sakubva, 3PM, SuperSport), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (White City), Tsholotsho FC v Chapungu (Luveve), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Triangle United v How Mine (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium, 3PM, SuperSport)

PSL Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 26 15 8 3 36 18 18 53

FC Platinum 26 14 9 3 29 14 17 51

Highlanders 26 15 5 6 34 18 16 50

ZPC Kariba 26 10 11 5 21 16 5 41

Dynamos 26 10 9 7 21 18 3 39

Harare City 26 11 5 10 29 22 7 38

Chicken Inn 26 9 8 9 24 18 6 35

Bulawayo City 26 9 8 9 21 21 0 35

Ngezi Platinum 26 9 7 10 23 25 -2 34

Triangle United 26 9 7 10 24 29 -5 34

Hwange 26 8 8 10 22 28 -6 32

How Mine 26 7 11 8 24 23 1 32

Chapungu 26 7 10 9 21 22 -1 31

*Mutare City 26 6 7 13 19 37 -18 22

Tsholotsho FC 26 5 5 16 18 31 -13 20

Border Strikers 26 4 2 20 10 36 -26 14

*Three points deducted for use of a suspended player.

