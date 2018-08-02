HIGHLANDERS BOLSTER SQUAD

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have confirmed the addition of three new players to their squad during the just-ended transfer window and three other players have been loaned to make way.

Posting on their official Twitter account yesterday, Bosso confirmed the addition of Tinashe Makanda, Tafadzwa Sibanda and midfielder Denzel Khumalo.

“Done deals! The mid-season transfer window closed yesterday (Tuesday), and we can officially announce that strikers Tinashe Makanda and Tafadzwa Sibanda, and midfielder Denzel Khumalo are the only additions to our squad,” posted the club yesterday. Sources at the club yesterday said youngsters Onwell Gombami and Talent Machambirike have been loaned to the club’s developmental side Bosso 90 that plays in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, while the team’s leading striker Ozias Zibande has been loaned to Premiership neighbours Bulawayo City.

Registration of the trio comes just a few days before the epic encounter against long time rivals Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday where they are likely to make their debut. Makanda, who joined from South African National First Division side Stellenbosch, had been waiting for his international reverse clearance. Sibanda was turning out for Zifa Central Region Division One outfit TelOne, who are coached by club legend Joel Luphahla while Khumalo rejoins from Bosso 90.