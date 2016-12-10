Highlanders celebrate 90yrs with DeMbare clash

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay is looking forward to ending his year at the side with a victory over perennial rivals Dynamos who they face tomorrow at Barbourfields Stadium in a challenge match meant to celebrate Bosso’s 90 years of existence.

Akbay, who became a Highlanders fans’ favourite after ending a nine-year jinx against Dynamos by orchestrating back-to-back league wins over DeMbare, envisages a victory over the Harare side who he says come to Barbourfields as “friends” who they have to beat.

Asked if he is tempted to field youngsters against Dynamos, Akbay said: “Sunday’s game is more than a friendly because the club celebrates 90 years. When rivals want to help us they become our friends. Nothing is sweeter than winning against your friend and we’re going for victory on Sunday.”

The Bosso youngsters put a stellar show against Hwange on the last day of the season, beating the coalminers 3-0. Akbay’s comment at the Thursday press conference suggests that he will field a strong side.

Highlanders will be without striker and PSL Rookie of the Year winner Prince Dube who had good performances against Dynamos in both league matches.

Other players out of tomorrow’s game are injured duo of Gabriel Nyoni and Nhlanhla Ndlovu as well as Bukhosi Ncube who is with the national Under-20 squad participating at Cosafa, South Africa alongside Dube.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer Star of the Year finalist Peter Muduhwa, Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Erick Mudzingwa and Ariel Sibanda are expected to lead Bosso’s hunt for victory.

On the other hand, Dynamos’ hopes will be pinned on national team goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, ex-Bosso duo of Marshal Machazane and Masimba Mambare, Soccer Star of the Year finalist Godknows Murwira, Rodrick Mutuma, Wisdom Mutasa and sought -after Bret Amidu.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Highlanders and Dynamos game have lined-up lots of festivities at Barbourfields Stadium with supporters for both teams facing each other in a curtain raiser.

Highlanders legends who include United States based Thulani “Biya” Ncube, Douglas Mloyi, Zenzo Moyo, Rahman Gumbo, Lawrence Phiri, Dumisani Nyoni and Dazzy Kapenya among others will play Bulawayo based sports journalists.

Clement Magwaza,, Harsh Touch and a number of musical groups will perform at intervals.

