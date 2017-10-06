Highlanders choose Akbay replacement

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

THE process of finding a replacement for the outgoing Dutch coach Erol Akbay at the Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, is already in motion and the new technical set up will be in place before the 2018 pre-season starts, the club has confirmed.

The Dutchman has made it known that he won’t be renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants when it expires in December but has not given reasons.

He has, since the resignation of Amini Soma-Phiri, been working with the developmental side coach Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda who however does not sit on the technical bench during matches as he does not have the requisite Caf A licence.

Following calls by respected Highlanders legend Lawrence ‘Lofty’ Phiri that the club must start the hunt for the Dutchman’s replacement now instead of waiting for the end of the season, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said that process is already in motion and it is being internally done.

“Its in motion (finding a replacement) as I speak to you but its being done internally. A very strict conversation within the club corridors is going on as we look at the pros and cons of the whole appointment issue. It is being done diligently, quietly and internally but what is certain is that by the time the preseason gets underway, everything will be in place,” said Dube.

The Highlanders head of secretariat said even without advertising for the post as they did in the hunt for an assistant coach, his office has already received a number of unsolicited applications from both within and outside the country.

“We have a number of applications from within the country and outside but its not going to be an overnight thing. We will do a holistic approach where we will look at exactly what we want to achieve as Highlanders next year going forward,” said Dube.

This publication has it on good authority that some of the applications came from as far afield as Europe and South America.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will not be appointing a substantive assistant coach despite advertising for the post.

“It really was on the advice of the coach who said we are left with a few games before the season comes to an end so they might not be any need to have a substantive person now,” said Dube.

Nine prospective candidates had thrown in their applications for the post, among them Dalubuhle Bhebhe, Partson Ndabambi and former striker Tobias Mudyambanje.

