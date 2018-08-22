Highlanders gear up for Chicken Inn derby

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are geared up for their Bulawayo Premiership derby against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The clash promises to be an epic encounter, as Chicken Inn want maximum points to stay within the championship radar, while Highlanders will be out to please their demanding fans with a fine display.

Chicken Inn have been enjoying good form and will want to stretch their unbeaten streak to eight games against a Bosso outfit that also wants to build on their three-match unbeaten run.

The two sides will be meeting for the 16th time in the league since Chicken Inn were promoted into the topflight in 2011.

Chicken Inn have dominated Bosso, winning six of the last 15 encounters, drawing seven and losing twice.

“Playing Chicken Inn won’t be easy. To be realistic, they’re one of the best teams in the country, but we are preparing accordingly for the game,” said Mandla Mpofu, Highlanders’ assistant coach.

The first leg of the Highlanders-Chicken Inn derby ended in a 2-2 draw and contained three beautifully executed goals.

Bosso midfielder Brian Banda scored a beauty, one of the best goals seen at Barbourfields Stadium this season when he controlled the ball with a tap-up, before volleying into the top right corner out of the reach of diving Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Innocent Mucheneka equalised with an equally beautiful volley that silenced Bosso fans when he connected a pass from veteran Clemence Matawu.

The third goal was also a stunner, as Banda came up with an assist, threading a long pass to Gabriel Nyoni, and the speedy striker beat an advancing Chipezeze. The beauty of this goal was that it took about 10 seconds for the ball to get into Chicken Inn’s net from the time it was released by Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Then came a howler that gifted Chicken Inn the equaliser when ex-Bosso midfielder Simon Munawa capitalised on miscommunication between goalkeeper Sibanda and defender Charlton Siamalonga.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas expects all the ingredients of a derby in tomorrow’s game.

“Local derbies are tricky; players want to show who the boss is and it’s going to be epic. Maybe the positive side is that this derby comes at a time we are enjoying fine form and after the 1-1 draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars, we have to up our game and gun for three points. One thing we know is that Highlanders are a very tactical team, we need to fight harder to get the result we want,” said Antipas.

To achieve their desired result, Chicken Inn have to be sharp upfront. Last weekend they missed a number of glaring scoring opportunities, with Obidiah Tarumbwa being the chief culprit.

Highlanders welcome back defender Peter Muduhwa, who missed the 0-0 draw away to Nichrut through suspension. Muduhwa, the evergreen McClive Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu and Mbongeni Ndlovu are expected to keep Chicken Inn forwards Tarumbwa, Darryl Nyandoro and Obriel Chirinda at bay.

