Highlanders hearing today

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FINDING lasting solutions that protect and promote the image of the game is what Highlanders are hoping for when they appear before the Premiership disciplinary committee over their fans’ conduct which caused the abandonment of their league match against Dynamos.

Highlanders will appear for a hearing before the tribunal in Harare today facing charges which include pitch invasion, missile throwing and violent conduct by their fans.

A decision by assistant referee Thomas Kusosa to allow an equaliser by Dynamos’ Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa in the 40th minute from a seemingly offside position to stand sparked crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium on May 14.

Highlanders’ fans threw missiles at Kusosa protesting his decision not to flag Epoupa for offside.

With missiles raining on Kusosa, the Gweru-based assistant referee ran to the centre of the field as Bosso players and officials tried to calm down fans.

Twice the fans prevented Kusosa from returning to the far side touchline and match commissioner Edson Nkau and the referee called off the match.

Highlanders had shot into the lead through a 23rd minute Rahman Kutsanzira strike.

Highlanders are being charged in terms of Order 31; Acts of misconduct/ offences, which says it’s an act of misconduct when supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.

“Without pre-empting our argument, let it be known that Highlanders respects the processes of football. Our view is that we need a different narrative or approach to manage the image of our football. It is our hope that after this hearing, lasting solutions that protect and promote the image of the game will be found. To achieve that, we can’t do it on our own, hence the need to work together,” said Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer.

