Highlanders set to retain technical team

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS are set to retain their technical department by renewing assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas Zulu’s contracts.

Phiri and Zulu’s contracts expired on December 31 and there had been speculation head coach Erol Akbay could have new lieutenants in the 2017 season.

However, sources at the club said the executive had decided on continuity to build on the success of the past season that saw Bosso finishing third in the championship race and also reaching the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The executive was also happy the team reached the target of a top four finish set for the technical committee at the beginning of the 2016.

“There will be no justification for not keeping the technical department intact because the team performed well this season under the coaches and although there was a rift between Tsano and Soma-Phiri at the beginning of the season, it all ended well,” said the source.

“Things moved perfectly well considering the club did not make any star signings and I think the coaches managed to bring the best out of the boys. They worked as a unit and since this year the target is the championship, the feeling is they (coaches) have to continue where they left off.”

Akbay signed a two-year contract at the beginning of 2016 and the Dutch coach is expected to deliver the title this season.

Despite failing to make any top signings at the beginning of the 2016 season, Highlanders emerged as one of the title contenders propelled by striker Knox Mutizwa and Bruce Kangwa, whose departures saw a dip in the team’s fortunes.

The club also managed to promote several juniors from their ranks, who showed readiness to play in the topflight, with Prince Dube one of the outstanding talents this season. He was voted the Castle Lager Most Promising Player of the Year.

A fusion of veterans, such as Ralph Matema and Erick Mudzingwa, with youngsters such as Dube, Adrian Silla and Brian Banda proved fruitful, while the emergence of Tendai Ndlovu and Peter Muduhwa at the heart of defence changed Bosso’s fortunes.

Meanwhile, the club could, by the end of this week, wrap up negotiations with three players that are yet to renew their contracts.

Midfielder Simon Munawa, winger Rahman Kutsanzira and striker Godfrey Makaruse are the only players yet to renew their contracts, but sources said they had indicated willingness to extend their stay at Bosso.

The players had reportedly demanded the payment of their outstanding signing on fees from the previous contract first, but relented after further negotiations.