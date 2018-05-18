History lesson for bottom sides

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE bottom four teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table should start picking up points if they want to survive relegation.

Harare City, Hwange, Bantu Rovers and Tsholotsho were in the bottom four at this time last season and they were all relegated.

When the 2017 season ended, Harare City were relegated with 38 points, Hwange (37), Tsholotsho (25) and Bantu Rovers (16).

Harare City were fortunate to bounce back to the topflight after How Mine folded.

Fast forward to 2018, ZPC Kariba, Shabanie Mine, Chapungu and Mutare City occupy the four relegation slots after 11 rounds of games, with two points separating ZPC Kariba, who are in 15th position and anchors Mutare City. ZPC Kariba are tied on nine points with Shabanie Mine and Chapungu.

The electricity generators are one point short of what Harare City had amassed in 11 games last season.

With 69 points to play for before the season ends, will the four sides be able to turn the tide and climb out of the relegation hell-hole?

To move out of the drop zone, the four sides will be hoping teams above them drop points, while they win.

Dynamos are tied on 12 points with Nichrut, while Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos and Yadah sit on 11 points. Bulawayo City and Herentals are on 10 points and all these sides are within the reach of the bottom four.

ZPC Kariba can move out of the drop zone for the first time this season should they win their game against Yadah at Nyamhunga Stadium tomorrow.

Victory for the power generators will take their points tally to 11.

Chapungu and Shabanie Mine clash in a Midlands derby, meaning one of the two might find themselves in the relegation zone should the other win.

Bulawayo City, who are two points above the drop zone, could find themselves back in the bottom four if they lose to Ngezi Platinum Stars and either ZPC Kariba, Chapungu or Shabanie Mine win their respective games.

Bulawayo City face Ngezi, the only unbeaten side in the Premiership. Ngezi were ruthless in their last home game, thrashing Yadah 5-0.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah FC (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere) — @ZililoR