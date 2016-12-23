Hitch- hiker kidnapped, and robbed

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men allegedly kidnapped and robbed a hitch hiker of $4 000 after giving him a lift in Kezi District in Matabeleland South province.

The robbery which occurred on Tuesday night is the third such incident in two weeks in the province.

The gang robbed Goodmore Jorum (40), a worker at a milling company in Maphisa, of the day’s takings after he had made mealie-meal deliveries in Mayobodo Area.

A source close to investigations said on his way back, Jorum’s vehicle broke down at Nhlupho Business Centre in Mayobodo.

“After failing to fix the car, he decided to board a lift back to Maphisa. He was picked up by an unidentified vehicle with a canopy which had five men including the driver.

“Two men, who sat in the back of the car with him, charged him $2 and he paid. Upon arrival at Maphisa Centre, Jorum asked to be dropped off but the driver instead accelerated ,” said the source.

The source said Jorum banged the sides of the vehicle in a bid to stop the driver but he ignored him. The two men who were with him at the back pounced on him and held him down.

“The vehicle turned into Maphisa- Gwanda Road and moved for about 20 km before stopping.

The men then pushed Jorum out of the vehicle, searched him and took $4 000 and his cellphone,” said the source

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the robbers are still at large and investigations were underway.

“We warn members of the public to desist from getting lifts from people they don’t know. Motorists should also avoid picking people they don’t know on the roads as they also risk being robbed,” said Insp Ndebele.

Meanwhile, National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said police are disturbed by the upsurge in robbery cases. She said the daring robbers who in some cases are getting away with large amounts of money, are waylaying business people, breaking into premises or attacking victims.

She warned members of the public not to keep money in safes “as it is no longer safe.”

“The types of robbers who are on the loose are callous and uncompromising. Members of the public should seriously take heed of police messages to immediately bank all large sums of money being kept at business premises or houses. This is for your own safety ‘please heed this appeal’”, she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police have intensified surveillance, patrols and intelligence gathering in all residential, business and farming areas.

“Those engaging in acts of criminality such as robbery, rape and murder will certainly be severely dealt with in terms of the law.”

Last week two motorists from Bulawayo were carjacked by unknown hitchhikers who went on to burn their vehicles.

On Monday, two men armed with a screwdriver robbed seven women and raped four of them. The women were travelling from South Africa to Bulawayo, along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when they had a breakdown.

Police have urged members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of criminals to contact their nearest police station or national complaints desk on 04-703631.

— @winnie_masara