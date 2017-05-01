Hitchhiker killed in road accident

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN died on the spot when a vehicle he was travelling in hit a bull at the 196 KM peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

Dennis Tshuma (49) of Mthwakazi Township in Filabusi sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot during the incident which happened on Friday.

Methusi Mabhena, who is suspected to have been speeding, failed to stop the Toyota Altezza he was driving and smashed into the bull that was in the middle of the road .

The vehicle overturned and the hitchhiker died.

Tshuma’s body was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi has named two of the five people who perished in a road accident which occurred at the 219km peg along Harare-Mutare Road last Wednesday.

“Two of the victims have been identified as Loson Tererai Mukonya of Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, and Manayara Nyarume (34) of Ngangu Township, Chimanimani.

“Three bodies are yet to be identified. We are appealing to members of the public who might be missing their relatives to proceed to Mutare General Hospital and help in identifying the three bodies,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said police have also managed to identify 18 passengers who were injured in the accident and referred to Mutare General Hospital for treatment.

— @winnie_masara