HIV rumours leave K.O shaken

Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known by his stage name, K.O rose to fame with the group Teargas after releasing their critically acclaimed debut album K’shubile K’bovu in 2006.

The rapper came out with full force on a recent Instagram post saying he is tired of constant and numerous attempts to kill his music offerings and his talent.

“Woke up feeling some type of way this morning. Since ‘16 there’s been people coming for me and my work simply coz they dislike me as a person, and that has affected my morale a bit.

“Have been dealing wt false accusations rumors ever since I went solo. Ppl out there perpetuating lies about me out of pure hatred smh. Fake news about me having AIDS, how I released Papa Action to kill MAEs album, how I didn’t want Cashtime artists to release music.

“How I’m an arrogant asshole, a greedy devil and spotlight hogger, how I don’t appreciate my fans.” He captioned his post.

He went on to say that some guy claimed he “stole his style” just because he used the word ‘Skhanda’ in his music, when he’d never even heard of him and his supposed “style”.— Sowetan.