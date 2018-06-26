H’landers dispel Chideu rumours

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have dismissed social media rumours that they have signed former Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows striker, Thomas Chideu, who has been training with the Bulawayo giants.

The 21-year-old Chideu had his contract terminated at Arrows at the end of the South African 2017/18 season and has been training with Highlanders, leading to speculation that the striker, who is eager to re-launch his career, is headed for the club he played for before heading to South Africa.

Chideu left Highlanders in July 2015 for Ajax Cape Town where he had an unsuccessful stint before joining Arrows last year. He only played six matches and scored twice for the Durban-based side before being released from his contract.

“Chideu has only been training with us to stay fit. Nothing about his move to us has been discussed. The technical team haven’t said anything to us and we stand guided by what the technical team presents to us,” said Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Chideu joined the Bosso training camp at the beginning of the month alongside former Highlanders’ forward Prince Dube, who left on Saturday to join his South African club SuperSport United for pre-season training.

What is clear is that Highlanders need a striker to bury chances that they create. Bosso are sixth on the league table with 29 points; 15 behind leaders FC Platinum and were made to rue missed chances in the first half of the season.

Highlanders have averaged a goal a match, with striker Ozias Zibande contributing four goals out of the 17 they have scored.

Zibande, who is supposed to be the chief gunner for Bosso, last scored on May 6 when Bosso lost 1-2 to ZPC Kariba.

The other striker Newman Sianchali has two goals to his account. Sianchali’s goals were on April 23 when Bosso beat Shabanie Mine 3-1 and when they edged Mutare City Rovers 1-0 on May 1.

Midfielders, Brian Banda and Godfrey Makaruse, have three goals each with winger Gabriel Nyoni joining Sianchali at two goals. Defender Peter Muduhwa and the midfield pair of Adrian Silla and Nigel Makumbe have a goal each.

The mid-season transfer window opens on July 1 and it remains to be seen if Ndlovu will go out for a striker or turn to development side Bosso 90.

The strikers’ problem is not peculiar to Highlanders, as almost all Premiership coaches highlighted their concerns about their frontline.

Most PSL clubs have already started hunting for strikers from the lower leagues.

@ZililoR